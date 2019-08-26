City of GI: Sewers in danger of backing up

Grand Island city officials said Monday that sanitary sewers are running at max capacity and are in danger of overflowing.

The wastewater division of the city public works department posted on Facebook that the city's sanitary sewers are running at more than full capacity.

The system typically handles 13 million gallons per day, but is designed handle three times that flow. City officials said on Facebook that the system has now exceeded that limit and they are worried that the city's three major collection lines are in danger of overflowing. This means that there's a chance that sewage could start backing up into peoples homes.

City officials say that it's illegal to divert water from a sump pump into the sanitary sewer system. Instead it should be drained into the storm sewer system.

One employee in the wastewater division said this is the worst problem the city's had in 45 years.

Grand Island city officials have reached out to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to see how best to address the problem.