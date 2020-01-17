City of Lincoln snow removal update

More than 85 crews continue to clear arterial streets, bus and school routes and apply granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. The number of crews will decrease over the next few hours, and 20 crews will remain on patrol overnight applying deicers as needed.

Crews report street conditions ranging from wet to snow-packed. Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially in untreated areas.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.