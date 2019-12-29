City of Lincoln street condition update

According to the Lincoln Officials, twenty crews treated arterial streets and bridges with granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine overnight.

The Traffic Management Center suspended patrols at 8 a.m. and will remain ready to respond to changing weather throughout the day and night. Arterial streets are wet with normal driving conditions.

Drivers should be alert for slick spots and black ice, especially on untreated streets.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

If you have questions, you may call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.