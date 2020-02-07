City of Lincoln deploys street crews after overnight snow

The city of Lincoln deployed street crews early Friday morning after overnight snow.

According to the city, 20 crews went out around 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Lincoln officially received 0.2 inches of snow just after midnight Friday.

The crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes as needed.

Crews report arterial streets wet with some snow cover.

Residential streets are partially snow covered.

Drivers should be alert for slick conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.