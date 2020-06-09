City of Lincoln prepares to open public pools June 15

Lincoln city officials are preparing to open five of its nine public pools on June 15. Assistant Recreation manager Kent Stiles said he's excited to get pools back open, but there are still several guidelines people will need to follow.

The city of Lincoln is preparing to open up the Woods Park pool along with four others on June 15.

"We'll be doing three 90 minute swim sessions throughout the day," Stiles said, "starting at noon, a 2 pm and a 4 o'clock session." During the 30 minute break periods after each session, Stiles said city workers are going to be properly cleaning the pool area.

"We'll be cleaning and sanitizing the pool." Stiles said, "Cleaning railings, touch surfaces, and just trying to make sure we have a safe environment for anybody that shows up." People are also being asked to wear face masks when waiting in line to enter the pool area.

A topic that is still up in the air is how big the capacity is at each pool. Stiles said the city is basing its decision off of its risk dial. Right now, Lincoln is currently in the moderate, or yellow area. If it were to stay there, the city will likely operate pools at 25 percent capacity.

"If we get to the green on the COVID dial, we go to 50 percent of that social distancing capacity," Stiles said, "so it could expand as we get better and better at protecting each other." Stiles expects to have a final decision this Friday.

Even at 25 percent capacity, Stiles said the Woods Park pool can have over a hundred people each session. Although numbers could reach the hundreds, Stiles wants to remind all pool-goers they still need to follow CDC guidelines.

"The pool is also a social place that if we have kids in different areas that are friends." Stiles said, "They're going to try and group and were going to ask that they do the best they can to keep their distance." For most of this pandemic, Stiles didn't think public pools would even open this season. He said he's excited to get some public pools back open to give people in Lincoln some summer activities this year.