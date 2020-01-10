City of Lincoln street condition update

Twenty City crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine on arterial streets and bridges. Crews will continue to monitor and treat streets overnight in anticipation of falling temperatures and slick conditions. Arterial street conditions range from wet to snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and black ice, especially in untreated areas.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches and winds up to 35 mph are possible.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.