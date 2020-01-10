City of Lincoln street condition update

Twenty City crews continue to apply granular salt pre-wet with brine on arterial streets and bridges. Crews will continue to monitor and treat streets overnight in anticipation of falling temperatures and slick conditions Saturday morning.

Arterial street conditions range from wet to snow-packed. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and black ice, especially in untreated areas.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.