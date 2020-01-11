City of Lincoln street condition update

Twenty City crews continue to apply granular salt pre-wet with brine on arterial streets and bridges as needed. Material spreading operations ceased at 9 a.m. Saturday. Crews report most arterial streets being wet with some areas beginning to dry. Drivers should be alert for refrozen areas and black ice, especially in untreated areas.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.