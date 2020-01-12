City of Lincoln street condition update

At 4 p.m., 20 City crews will begin applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Traffic Management will monitor weather conditions and crews will remain on patrol overnight. Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially on untreated areas.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m Sunday night. Freezing drizzle and snow accumulation up to a quarter inch are possible.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.