City of Lincoln street condition update

Twenty crews continue to apply granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets after an additional one-half inch of snow fell early Saturday morning. Crews report arterial streets are wet to snow packed and residentials are snow packed. Drivers should observe winter driving conditions and be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially in untreated areas.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.