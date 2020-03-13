City of Lincoln street condition update

Beginning at 9 p.m., 20 City crews will apply granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets and bus routes as needed. Drivers should be alert for icy spots Saturday morning, especially in untreated areas.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Snow accumulation up to five inches is possible.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.