City of Lincoln to treat roads ahead of possible snow

According to the city of Lincoln, due to predicted snow beginning early Friday morning, 15 City crews will apply anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes.

In addition, traffic Management will monitor conditions throughout the day, according to the city.

Additional resources are ready to be deployed as needed.

Stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.