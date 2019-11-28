City of Lincoln treating dangerously slick roads with 20 crews

Twenty City crews were deployed at 9 p.m. to apply granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to bridges and overpasses. Once bridges and arterial streets have been treated, crews will focus on bus routes. Crews report wet streets with near freezing conditions.

Drivers should use extreme caution and be alert for black ice, especially on bridges and untreated streets and sidewalks.

As of about 9:30 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department is reporting 30-plus vehicles involved in crashes caused by slick conditions.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. Freezing drizzle is expected.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.