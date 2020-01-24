Roads could be slick with refreezing in Lincoln on Friday morning

The Friday morning commute in Lincoln will move a bit slower than normal.

While Lincoln will not get any new precipitation, temperatures are below freezing, which will cause existing snow and slush on the ground to refreeze.

Drivers need to be on alert for slick spots, especially on untreated streets.

City officials said 24 crews remain out on Lincoln streets on Friday morning.

Crews are plowing and applying deicing materials to arterial streets, school and bus routes.

Crews report arterial street conditions are wet, with some areas of slush, while residential streets are snow-packed.