City of Lincoln updates road conditions Sunday morning

Snow is falling across Lincoln and city crews are out treating and plowing roads as of Sunday morning.

The City of Lincoln's Transportation and Utilities Department reports that 20 crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets, as of their 9:30a.m. update.

According to the city's traffic cameras, roads across Lincoln vary this morning, and the city says you should prepare for slick winter driving conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeast Nebraska until 6p.m. Monday evening. This area, however, does not include Lancaster County, or the I-80 corridor from Lincoln to Omaha.