City of Lincoln wants to launch Scooter Pilot Program by May 1, 2020

The City of Lincoln has put out its formal bid request for an electric scooter pilot program. According to the paperwork filed, it wants to launch electric scooters as soon as March 18, 2020 and no later than May 1, 2020.

Bids for the program will be accepted through January 6, 2020 at noon. The city will pick five of the bids submitted to offer for interviews, which are anticipated to be done the week of January 27. Lincoln will choose a maximum of three companies to participate in the pilot program.

The scooters will be required to have geofencing capabilities and have the ability to implement "reduced speed zones."

Final selections will be determined the week of February 3, 2020.

The pilot period, originally scheduled for six months, would end no later than December 31, 2020. After the program is over, the city will undergo an evaluation period to determine whether it should become permanent.

In September, the Lincoln City Council voted 6-1 to allow for a pilot program. Many council members said they were concerned about safety, so an amendment was added. You must be 18-years-old or older to rent the scooters, and the pilot program will begin in January 2020.

