City of Lincoln warns of flash freezing on roads

Twenty City crews continue to apply granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed to arterial streets and school and bus routes. All those routes were pre-treated with anti-ice brine last night.

At 9 p.m., streets were partially snow covered and slushy. Cold temperatures and wind chill may cause flash freezing on wet surfaces, and drivers should be alert for icy spots tonight and during the morning commute, especially in untreated areas.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.