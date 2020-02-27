City of Lincoln welcomes electric buses, explains how wastewater will be turned into gas

Star Tran is welcoming new electric buses, and a project that could help the water you flush down the toilet reduce your bills is almost ready.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said these are two important steps in achieving her goals of helping Lincoln become more sustainable.

First, Star Tran was able to buy ten electric buses through federal grants.

The city will have the first four on the roads within the next few months.

Then, six more will come by the end of the year.

These buses, combined with the 38 that run on natural gas, will make the fleet 56 percent sustainable.

"We can now have a bus on the street for a full eight-hour shift," Michael Davis, with Star Tran said. "We'll also have the ability to utilize regenerative braking and create efficiencies we haven't."

Gaylor Baird also announced the new Biogas system will be in place by this summer.

"All the water you flush down toilets or drain down sinks comes here to this plant to be cleaned, and part of that cleaning process creates natural gas, which can be harmful," Gaylor Baird said. "So instead of letting it go out into the atmosphere, we are capturing it and turning it into energy."

The project costs $8 million dollars but will bring in $2 million every year.

Once it's paid off, it could help the city make improvements to the water system, pay down debts and prevent water bills from going up in the future.

The Biogas will start being pumped into Black Hills Energy's natural gas pipeline by this June.