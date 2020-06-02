City officials announce no curfew in Lincoln on Tuesday

There will not be a curfew in the City of Lincoln on Tuesday night, city officials announced.

A curfew was issued for the past two nights in response to the violence this weekend after peaceful assemblies to protest the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota were disrupted by a small group of individuals, resulting in injuries, destruction of property, and arrests.

While there were protests in the city on Monday, the majority of gatherings remained peaceful.

There was a small group that broke away from the peaceful protest and vandalized Target near 48th and O Street shortly after midnight.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will provide an update on the protests at a 3:30 p.m. press conference.

