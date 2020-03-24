City officials confirm another COVID-19 case in Lincoln

City of Lincoln officials confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

The new case is a male in his 50s who was confirmed positive this afternoon.

The Health Department is investigating his travel history and close contacts, officials said.

LLCHD Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said an Ameritas employee who was reported this afternoon to be positive for COVID-19 is a separate case and is not yet lab-confirmed.

The City’s first confirmed case diagnosed March 20 is a 48-year-old Lincoln man who had traveled to Colorado. The second case confirmed the next day is one of his family members. Both continue to self-isolate at home.

LLCHD is now monitoring 188 individuals and reports 146 negative tests and 3 positive with two cases pending.

“The Health Department continues to work with our Lincoln health care network and community partners to ensure that the latest and most accurate information is being shared with the public,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “This information will guide our community’s response and our decisions on how to best minimize transmission of the disease to protect our residents.”