City officials talk about the potential of slowly opening Lincoln

With the current Directive Health Measures expiring in nine days, many people are wondering what's next? On Monday, the mayor said they don't have a solid answer and are still looking at things as the number of positive cases continues to increase.

(Source: KOLN).

Right now, for many local businesses, there are a lot of questions still up in the air about the future. When asked if people should be prepared for the current DHM to get extended after May 6, Pat Lopez, interim health director, said that is a possibility, but they're not going to say that, but businesses will have to make changes before they open up. Lopez said they are providing information to businesses to help them get ready to open and will do it in the safest way possible.

"Think of the process as not a on or off switch, but a dimmer, we won't be flipping on a switch but rather we will be easing off of the measures and practices in order to prevent flare-ups on our road to recovery," said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Mayor Gaylor Baird said when they do relax restrictions, social distancing measures will still need to happen until there is a vaccine. People at risk will most likely need to stay home.

When asked about swimming pools, Lopez said that they're still talking to Lincoln Parks and Recreation and have not yet made a decision about if or when the pools may be opened.