City projects $52 million shortfall over the next three years because of the Coronavirus

The city budget process is never easy, but this year it's going to be even more complicated.

"We're going to have to make some tough decisions," Finance Director Brandon Kauffman said.

46 percent of the city's revenue comes from sales taxes, so with restaurants, bars and other businesses closed due to the coronavirus, that money isn't coming in.

The city is looking at a projected 13 million dollar shortfall for the 2019-2020 budget, a project 17 million dollar shortfall for the 2020-2021 budget and a 22 million dollar budget shortfall for the 2021-2022 budget.

"That's pretty significant," Kauffman said. "That's about ten percent of the 2021 budget, so taking ten percent away from our service levels is significant."

Combine that with increased spending, like the $705,000 the city has spent on personal protective equipment for city employees, Kauffman said cuts will have to be made.

Sales tax money primarily goes into the general fund which pays for things like the police department, fire department, parks and recreation and more. Some of which, like public safety, is non-negotiable.

An area that Kauffman said is likely to be impacted is personnel.

"A lot of decisions will have to be made on wage assumptions, insurance requirements," he said.

The good news is that some of the money spent on PPE will be reimbursed, and while city hasn't gotten any funds from the federal government, that is a possibility.

Though that's not something they can count on going into this year's budget cycle.

Kauffman said the mayor is working on her budget proposal now, which she'll submit to city council on June 15.

