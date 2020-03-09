No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln | 40 people being monitored in self-quarantine

City of Lincoln officials provided an update on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, saying there are still zero known cases in Lincoln, but 40 individuals are being monitored in self-quarantine.

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nebraska was announced on Friday when a 36-year-old woman tested positive in Omaha. Two more confirmed cases were announced on Sunday.

The 36-year-old woman attended a Special Olympics event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 29 at the Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Avenue. About 500 people participated in the event, including some from Lincoln.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department said there was a basketball team from Lincoln that attended the event.

40 individuals that may be at risk have been contacted and are being monitored in self-quarantine in their homes. That quarantine will continue until March 14.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel commented about the possibility of closing schools due to the COVID-19 threat, saying no decisions have been made, although the possibility has been discussed.

LPS is currently on Spring Break until March 16.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

The latest information is available at health.lincoln.ne.gov. The website includes links to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.

CHI Health has also set up a Help Line to help calm fears, answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk for Coronavirus.

Individuals curious about COVID-19 or who are worried they are infected by the virus are asked to visit CHIHealth.com/coronavirus . There will be three questions for individuals to answer. They will ask about recent travel, exposure to those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and whether they're suffering from a lower respiratory illness and fever over 100.4 degrees.

If an individual appears to be high risk, they will be directed to a special Help Line. A health care provider will call within 30 minutes to discuss what needs to happen next. Help is available 24 hours a day.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird did answer a question about the possibility of canceling High School Boys State Basketball, which begins Thursday in Lincoln. She said the possibility of canceling large gatherings has been discussed, but nothing is being put into motion, currently.

The CDC advises individuals at higher risk - including older adults and those with underlying health problems such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or compromised immune systems - to stay home as much as possible and to avoid large public gatherings.

Health officials recommend these steps to reduce the spread of any respiratory virus:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

-Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

-Greet others with a smile instead of a handshake or hug.

