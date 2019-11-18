City pushes to finish road construction projects before winter

We're enjoying a nice 60-degree stretch here in Lincoln, but this Nebraska November can turn in an instant.

And the City of Lincoln has some high-profile construction projects it would like to wrap up before the holidays.

Transportation and Utilities tell 10/11 NOW they are working hard right now to finish up some major projects across the city and neighbors in those areas say that's something they've been waiting months for.

Especially for those who live near 56th and Pine Lake Road.

"They told us it would be done in October... and it's not.…,” said Pamela Swanson.

Swanson has lived near the spot for years.

The area's been torn up since January 2018 and she says it's caused lots of problems.

It's added 20 minutes to her husband's work commute, so he changed it.

"Just to avoid the traffic that was on 56th because it is so bad during rush hour,” said Swanson.

"Towards the end of the season you try to put the full-court press on hoping that you get some of those roads on before winter,” said Transportation and Utilities Interim Director, Tom Casady.

Casady says 56th and Pine Lake are on their priority list.

"We're hopeful that we have that open to traffic before the end of the year, and it looks like good progress is being made there at the moment,” said Casady.

The city's website shows several projects that are in progress, like on the north side of Vine for water main work.

Casady hopes to also get done in the next few weeks.

Those who have been waiting for months say, they'll believe it when they see it.

"I'm just hoping they can do what they say, transportation, and try to get it done. It has been a long time coming,” said Swanson.

10/11 NOW asked Casady if he can guarantee these projects will be done in 2019.

He says they're trying the best they can, but it's possible some could carry over into next spring.