City receives three responses for downtown block

City officials say they have received three responses regarding redevelopment of the property near 13th and M streets.

The responses are to the Lincoln Center Invitation for Redevelopment Proposals issued in 2009 for all City-owned property downtown.

The Urban Development Department set an April 6 deadline for additional proposals after receiving a response in February. The department will review the responses and determine which merit consideration regarding redevelopment of all or part of the property.

A selection committee designated by the Mayor’s office will conduct interviews and make a final recommendation to the Mayor by mid-May. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has the option to select a developer or decline all proposals.

The City purchased a portion of the block to build a parking garage with at least 800 spaces. The garage has not yet been designed, but it is expected that space would remain open on the block for redevelopment. The Sharp Building is expected to remain on the northwest corner of the block, but all other existing structures would be removed for the garage and related redevelopment.