City recommends removal of drink limit at Craft Axe Throwing

Craft Axe Throwing wants people to be able to drink more at its downtown business.

They’ve been open about a year and they petitioned the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to raise their drink max from two to four.

The city council is even taking it a step further in recommending they don’t have a limit at all.

Like its name would imply Craft Axe Throwing only serves craft beer, ciders and hard seltzers.

As of now the Lincoln location has a two drink maximum, a rule from the city council.

“It appears that no other government has placed a similar restriction on a licensee,” said Tonya Peters the assistant city attorney.

Throwers can have two drinks, spectators don’t have a limit.

The business spoke with city council tonight to increase that limit in hopes of attracting people to stay longer and expanding sales.

“We don’t plan to have this necessarily be a bar or have most of our sales be motivated by drinks even with the increase,” said Cabe Harwood with Craft Axe Throwing.

Councilors voted six to one tonight in favor of no limit. Saying the business hasn’t shown them any reason not to go forward with the change.

Even with the proposed changes the bar says they’ll still have a wristband system in place which requires drinkers to have a tally added to their band every time they purchase a drink.

The recommendation still needs to go to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a final ruling.

It was looking for the council’s opinion before they made their final decision.

It’s next meeting is March 10th.

