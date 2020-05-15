City selects developer for downtown block near 13th and M streets

The City of Lincoln announced Friday it selected The Argent Group of Chicago to redevelop the northeast corner of Block 65, the downtown block bounded by 13th, 14th, “M” and “N” streets.

The developers proposed to build a 15-story, mixed-use building with first-floor residential amenities and parking, two additional floors of parking, and 12 stories housing 200 residential rental units. Of the building’s total 300,000 square feet, 180,000 will be residential.

The Argent Group was one of three developers to respond to the Lincoln Center Invitation for Redevelopment Proposals in 2009 for all City-owned property downtown.

The selection committee included staff from the City Urban Development Department, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, the Mayor’s Office, Todd Ogden, President of Downtown Lincoln Association, and Amber Brannigan, an Urban Design Committee member representing the public.

The Sharp Building is expected to remain on the northwest corner of the block, providing another opportunity for redevelopment and historic rehabilitation. The City purchased another portion of the block to build a parking garage with at least 700 spaces. The City expects additional interest in a private redevelopment in conjunction with the garage.

The Urban Development Department has submitted an amendment to the Lincoln Center Redevelopment Plan for the block that includes three phases: the Argent Project, the Sharp Building, and the future parking garage. The amendment is tentatively scheduled for public hearings with Planning Commission on June 10 and the City Council on July 13. Redevelopment agreements would be negotiated separately for each phase and would also require public hearings before Council action.