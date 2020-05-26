City talks options for COVID-19 eviction relief, reports ninth local death

A ninth local COVID-19 related death has been reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

The latest reported death was a man in his 90’s with underlying conditions.

Seven new cases were also confirmed bringing the local total to 1,097.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez spoke at their daily press conference on Tuesday and said the positivity rate in Lancaster County is currently at 7.9 percent, compared to the state number of 14 percent.

Lopez said that 3,500 tests were conducted locally from May 17 – May 23, and that hospital capacity remains healthy.

Lopez also discussed the number of cases at nearby meatpacking plants, saying a slight increase was seen at the Smithfield Plant in Crete, the Smithfield Plan in Lincoln, and Smart Chickens in Waverly.

As of Tuesday, there are 308 cases of COVID-19 in workers at the Crete plant or their close contacts, 25 at the Lincoln plant, and 25 at Smart Chickens.

Last week there were 292 at the Crete plant, 20 at the Lincoln location, and 15 at Smart Chickens.

In addition, Baird spoke about financial hardships that could possibly lead to evictions when Governor Pete Ricketts' executive order banning evictions during the pandemic expires on June 1.

Baird said there are a number of resources available for those who may be facing eviction due to difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Those who need assistance can turn to the Community Action Partnership, who offer help to those facing critical financial challenges. They can be reached at 402-875-9353 or communitactionatwork.org.

