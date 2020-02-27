City talks south Lincoln road projects

The 2020 construction season in Lincoln is only about 30 days away and one of the fastest growing areas in the capital city is set for some major road projects.

A town hall put on by City Councilman Richard Meginnis gave a better picture of what this construction season and beyond will look like for south Lincoln.

“South Lincoln is growing,” said Meginnis. “It’s always growing and its grown since we’ve gone south of Highway 2.”

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities was on hand to answer questions from about a dozen people, one of the biggest concerns from neighbors being the future of 56th and Yankee Hill.

“It’s out to bid,” said Lonnie Burklund the assistant director of transportation with LTU. “That also includes some pavement improvement projects to the north all the way up to tying into a section of Pine Lake Road.”

Burklund says if all goes according to plan that project should be wrapped up by hopefully Thanksgiving of this year.

Southeast Lincoln is also set for a new high school slated to open in August of 2023. The city says LPS is asking for some road improvements in the area.

“They’ll have the need to do some intersection improvement projects at the entrances to the school,” said Burklund.

As for the South Beltway the city says it will not impact the 2020 construction schedule and that its working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to stay in sync.

“What we’re really trying to stay coordinated with them on is a few of the closures on the north to south streets that come into the city of Lincoln,” said Burklund. “How we can best stage some of our projects around that activity as well.”

Another big question posed at the meeting – what’s next for the seemingly ill-fated 14th and Warlick project.

LTU says that they have been meeting and discussing the project and the public will be getting a clearer picture in the coming months as budgets are finalized.

