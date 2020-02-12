City treating roads as winter weather rolls in

20 city of Lincoln crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes, according to city officials.

Crews report wet streets, but conditions could quickly become slippery as temperatures fall.

With subzero windchills expected overnight, drivers should be alert for icy spots, especially in untreated areas.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.

Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.