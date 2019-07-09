Citywide asphalt rejuvenation project beings

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities today began asphalt rejuvenation projects throughout the city.

The work is scheduled to be complete Monday, July 15, depending on the weather.

Digital message signs will alert drivers to upcoming work and lane closures.

The project schedule is available at lincoln.ne.gov.

Streets will be treated in the following order:

Tuesday, July 9

Yolande Avenue from 20th Street to Cornhusker Highway

20th Street from Yolande Avenue to Cornhusker Highway

Madison Avenue from 33rd to 34th streets

36th Street from Adams Street to approximately 325’ south of Adams Street

25th Street from “O” to “P” streets

46th Street from “O” to “R” streets

50th Street from “O” Street to approximately 235’ north of “O” Street

Wednesday, July 10

Holdrege Street from 19th to 27th streets*

Pear Street from 27th to 29th streets

Manse Avenue from 27th Street to Bradfield Drive

Sheridan Boulevard from South to 33rd streets*

Thursday, July 11

Sheridan Boulevard from 33rd to Calvert streets*

Friday, July 12

Pioneers Boulevard from 31st to 40th streets-a.m.*

Pioneers Boulevard from 40th to 48th streets-p.m.*

Monday, July 15

56th Street from South to “A” streets*

The project is intended to stabilize and preserve the asphalt and extend the life of the driving surface. The process requires the closure of the street for two to three hours while liquid rejuvenator is applied. After two hours, and is applied, and the street is reopened, but motorists are urged to drive slowly.

Motorists should not drive on the streets until they have reopened to avoid tracking and getting the liquid rejuvenator on vehicles, as it can be difficult to remove from tires and shoes. Dry conditions are necessary for a successful application, making the project schedule heavily dependent on the weather.