'Clash of the Titans’: Chick-fil-A, Popeyes compete for best chicken sandwich title

The best chicken sandwich debate has heated up! The best chicken sandwich debate has heated up! Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen announced the release of their new chicken sandwich last week, sending the Internet into overdrive.

The sandwich features the chain’s New Orleans-style friend chicken on a brioche bun paired with pickles.

Customers have two options to choose from: Original and spicy. The original comes with classic mayo, while the spicy features a Cajun spread.

Many customers quickly compared the sandwich to Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Sandwich, which features a boneless chicken breast on a buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Chick-fil-A subtly took to Twitter to solidify themselves as the self-proclaimed “original."

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Popeyes quickly responded to Chick-fil-A’s claim, sparking an all-out chicken sandwich social war between multiple chains.

Wendy’s, Zaxby’s, Shake Shack and several other fast-food restaurants joined the social media war.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef ��), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019

Despite varying opinions on the best sandwich, the social media war is fun for all!

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

