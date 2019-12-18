Clay County Giving Tree collects hundreds of gifts

About 35 years ago, Judy Barnes was a social worker in Clay County, and on Christmas Eve, a woman came to her door upset that she could not provide a proper Christmas for her children. Judy and her husband Ed then grabbed presents from under their own tree, grabbed decorations, and found a tree, then went to the woman's home to give her family a Christmas to remember. The Barnes then vowed "that's it, that's never going to happen again."

Hundreds of gifts wrapped and ready to deliver as donations to families in need this Christmas season.

For the following 34 years, they have organized the Clay County Giving Tree campaign partnered with Cornerstone Bank so that families in their communities should never worry about if they can afford gifts for their families. They rely solely on donations, and always seem to find a way to provide something for every person in need.

The campaign begins in October with applications for families to fill out. Sometimes, a family will be nominated without their knowledge, leading to a wonderful surprise come December. Information like age, gender, and a wish list are provided, and by November are placed on tags on Christmas trees across the county.

People then can grab a tag or two, then shop for the gifts on the tag. Nearing Christmas, a massive effort begins one night to wrap and deliver all the gifts. This is what took place Wednesday night.

Near 100 volunteers attended the giftwrapping and delivery event, with many different tasks. There was wrapping, but also sorting, checking the registrations, bundling the gifts, and delivering. About 5 years ago, Ed Barnes says the number of gifts they were handling was getting to be too much for a simple list, so they developed an app and QR code system to organize the process. This also helps maintain anonymity for the recipients.

People from all walks of life attended Wednesday night, from toddlers to people in their 70s, according to Judy Barnes. She said that children have a lot to learn from helping out in this event. "They need to know that Christmas isn't just about getting, but it's about giving. And this really reflects that."

The Barnes said that they have always had a great response from the community, and remembered one particular donation that was a little out-of-the-blue. A printing error had occurred with a local company on some boxes, and instead of destroying them, reached out to the Barnes if they would like some boxes for their Giving Tree cause. They accepted, and were given nine palates of these boxes! Twenty-five years later, they STILL have hundreds more! They expect they still have plenty for anther ten years.

Their faith has always guided them in this effort, trusting in God to help them meet the needs of the community around them.