Clay County shooter still at large.

As of late Wednesday afternoon the Clay County Sheriff was still on the look-out for a kidnapping suspect who also fired a handgun Tuesday at deputies.

The Clay County Sheriff's office said Wesley Blessing, 44, had reportedly fired shots from a 9 MM handgun at law enforcement late Tuesday afternoon on a rural road in the southwest part of the county.

Hastings Police tipped off Clay County authorities after a woman told them she had been held against her will by Blessing since the morning of April 10. The 34-year-old Hastings woman, described as an ex-girlfriend of the suspect, told police they had been driving in the country Tuesday afternoon when Blessing got out of the car. She then escaped in the vehicle and reported to the police station. She last saw Blessing in the general area of the Clay County search.

After the shots were fired at deputies more than 100 officers from Clay County, Fillmore County, Nuckolls County, Adams County, Harvard and Sutton police departments and the Nebraska State Patrol, SWAT helicopter and airplane began a search in rural Clay County near DeWeese..

Blessing is 5' 11" tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 225 lbs and was wearing brown coveralls. He was last seen near the intersection of county Road 303 and Road F near DeWeese where the shots were fired.

The woman alleged Blessing held her and assaulted her at her home in south Hastings. She did have some bruising injuries as the result of an assault.

Clay County authorities asked its residents to shelter in place late Tuesday as they searched for a man who had fired at sheriff's deputies.

The Clay County emergency manager told Local4 that residents who live between Road B and Road G and between Road 301 and Highway 74 should shelter in place because the suspect was considered very dangerous.

Residents continued to be advised to be vigilant of any suspicious activity and to call 9-1-1 if they see or know anything related to the manhunt.