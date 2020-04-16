Clay County suspect wounded Thursday afternoon in DeWeese

A man suspected of shooting at deputies Tuesday was shot by an officer Thursday afternoon in DeWeese, according to a woman who said she saw the incident.

Wesley Blessing, 44, Hastings, had been at large since a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon in which he reportedly fired at a sheriff's deputy.

Stephany Black told Local4 that Blessing approached her DeWeese home Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m., knocked on the door and asked for for a drink. While Blessing was talking to her husband, Black called 911 and a nearby Nuckolls County deputy was called to the scene.

Black said Blessing took off down the street. Black said gunshots were fired and Blessing was wounded in the face.

Emergency radio traffic indicated that a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face was being transported to a Hastings hospital.

A portion of main street in DeWeese is blocked off as investigators examine the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff said Blessing allegedly fired shots from a 9 MM handgun at law enforcement late Tuesday afternoon on a rural road in the southwest part of the county.

Hastings Police tipped off Clay County authorities after a woman told them she had been held against her will by Blessing since the morning of April 10. The 34-year-old Hastings woman, described as an ex-girlfriend of the suspect, told police they had been driving in the country Tuesday afternoon when Blessing got out of the car. She then escaped in the vehicle and reported to the police station. She last saw Blessing in the general area of the Clay County search.

After the shots were fired at deputies more than 100 officers from Clay County, Fillmore County, Nuckolls County, Adams County, Harvard and Sutton police departments and the Nebraska State Patrol, SWAT helicopter and airplane began a search in rural Clay County near DeWeese..

The woman alleged Blessing held her and assaulted her at her home in south Hastings. She did have some bruising injuries as the result of an assault.

