Cleaning up debris after Fourth of July holiday

The Fourth of July holiday has come and gone, and after fireworks lit up the sky on Thursday, cleanup will begin on Friday.

The city of Lincoln and the Keep Lincoln & Lancaster County Beautiful group is encouraging g people to clean up the trash and debris left behind from the fireworks.

The city asks people to use a broom to clean up any debris left over, and after spent fireworks have sat for several minutes, to place them in the regular trash for disposal.

Unused or unwanted fireworks can be brought to a “no questions asked” drop off at Oak Lake Park for free disposal on July 5th from 10am-1pm.

