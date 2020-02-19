Cleared after quarantine in San Diego, Omaha man returns home

After two weeks of quarantine on a Marine base in San Diego, dozens of Americans who showed no symptoms of coronavirus were allowed to leave. Cleared by the CDC, one of them is from Omaha, and he was welcomed home Tuesday night.

Charlie Wasserburger, center, has returned home to Omaha after time spent in quarantine. Since his overseas work assignment began he’s been away from family for several months. (WOWT)

A kiss for wife Fauniel, a hug from daughter Jessie, and the couples' Chihuahua, Kitty, gives a lick.

The welcome home Charlie Wasserburger has waited for far longer than his days in quarantine. Since his overseas work assignment began he’s been away from family for several months.

“It’s been a long journey, and I’m very happy to be with my family and my little friends here," Wasserburger said,

The biotech working in Wuhan first quarantined himself then anxiously waited for a plane seat out of China.

“I’d like to thank the US embassy I am also grateful to the Chinese government for allowing them to drop a plane in there and pick us up,” Wasserburger said.

Landing at Miramar Marina Air Station in California, Charlie spent two weeks in quarantine with dozens of others airlifted back to the United States.

“We all went through a big ordeal together and I met some fun people and I hope to see them again,” Wasserburger said.

And Charlie says there’s no concern welcoming him back to Nebraska with open arms.

“I’m probably less likely to have any sort of a virus than anybody here because I’ve been monitored for 14 days, twice a day,” Wasserburger said.

And to prove it, he has a certified letter from the U.S. Health Department stating he’s been cleared by the Centers for Disease Control.

“You’ve completed your federal quarantine. Congratulations!” Fauniel Wasserburger said

A Nebraska family happy healthy and back together.

After spending a lot of quality time with his family, Charlie Wasserburger said he plans to go ice fishing with friends.