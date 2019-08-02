Clinic With A Heart holds free back to school clinics

During the month of August, Clinic With A Heart will host two back to school clinics offering free physicals and immunizations.

Clinic With A Heart opened in 2003 with a mission to provide free healthcare for people who are not insured or under insured.

“So much of what we do is driven by our faith and caring for our neighbors and knowing when they are healthy, our community is healthier,” said Teresa Harms, Clinic With A Heart’s Executive Director.

The two back to school clinics are on August 3rd and 24th from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

It’s on a first come, first serve basic and will be held at 1701 S 17th Street.