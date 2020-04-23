Clinic With a Heart gets $20,000 grant from Lincoln Community Foundation

In one year, Lincoln non-profit Clinic With a Heart racked up $76,000 in pharmaceutical bills, helping to provide medicine for people without insurance.

Two patients wait for care at Clinic With a Heart. The clinic just received a $20,000 grant for aid during the pandemic.

But to pay those bills, it takes money. With the coronavirus, finances are getting tight. Nearly 4,000 people pass through their doors seeking medical help each year.

"We look a lot different than we looked before the pandemic, really we were a place where people could gather," said Teresa Harms, the executive director at Clinic With a Heart. The clinic provides health care services to people with little to no health insurance.

With the pandemic came a drop in volunteers, patients and funding.

"Sustainability becomes a really big question for every non-profit," said Harms. "How do we keep going and keep doing what we're doing?"

Clinic With a Heart found themselves in the same boat as many non-profits: serving those in need, but not able to keep it going for long.

Then, several weeks ago, they were granted $20,000 from the Lincoln Community Foundation.

"That grant is a miracle," said Harms. "What happens with us and a lot of non-profits, our big fundraiser, our major fundraiser for the year was supposed to be in April. We were counting on raising $100,000."

That grant will help the clinic continue their care to the people who need them most.

"We know that the non-profits in the community are the heartbeat of helping those who need our support in the community," said Barbara Bartle, the president of the Lincoln Community Foundation.

In total, the foundation has raised $930,000 for the COVID-19 fund meant to help non-profits in Lincoln. So far, $517,000 has been granted to 36 nonprofit organizations.

"It gives us time to focus on patients, rather than hustling for funding," said Harms. "I'd always much rather focus on patients."

Harms said this money will likely be going to foot the pharmaceutical costs.