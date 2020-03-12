Closed due to coronavirus concerns

Concerns about coronavirus has caused a number of events in Nebraska and the United States to be suspended or cancelled. Here is a list of closed places and suspended or cancelled events to help keep everything organized:

SCHOOLS / UNIVERSITIES

University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Classes next week have been canceled and all spring semester classes will be taught remotely and not in-person beginning on March 30.

University of Nebraska-Kearney: The University of Nebraska at Kearney is suspending face-to-face classes beginning March 30 due to immediate concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chancellor Doug Kristensen announced Thursday.

Nebraska Wesleyan University: Nebraska Wesleyan released two press releases detailing their future academic plans to students and staff after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. This includes extending spring break a week and starting distance learning until the end of the semester.

Doane University: Due to the threat of COVID-19, Doane University has made the decision to cancel all in-person classes next week (March 16-22), extending the current Spring Break of its Crete residential students one additional week. This includes the cancellation of courses on Doane’s Lincoln, Omaha, and Grand Island campuses.

Southeast Community College: Southeast Community College announced on Thursday that it would be cancelling classes for the week of March 16-20.

Kearney Public School events: Kearney Public Schools announced on Thursday that they will be cancelling all scheduled assemblies, events, and programs, both internal and external, now through March 29 in a press release.

SPORTING EVENTS / LEAGUES:

B1G sports competitions: The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions.

NCAA: The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments amid fears of causing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, it announced Thursday.



ENTERTAINMENT / ARTS:

CHER Concert: CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the "Here We Go Again Tour" effective immediately. Cher's Pinnacle Bank Arena date has been moved to November 12.



Blake Shelton concert: Country music star Blake Shelton joins the number of artists who have postponed their tour due recent health and safety concerns. Shelton will postpone the final two weekends of his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour, beginning Thursday night in Omaha.



PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding: ASM Global and Mosbrucker Rodeo announced today the cancellation of the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.



Disneyland - California : Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

