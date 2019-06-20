Closing arguments in a former Lincoln Police Officer's trial set for this afternoon

Thursday morning, court was in session for less than 20 minutes during Former Lincoln Police Officer Gregory Cody's assault trial.

The defense and prosecution each asked Cody to clarify a few things about when and where he and the woman he's accused of assaulting had sexual encounters.

"I racked my brain last night, and I can only think of three times," Cody said on the stand.

Cody said the two had oral sex twice and intercourse once.

The victim has repeatedly told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Cody nearly 60 times and that he was constantly using his power to assert his will over her.

Cody also described an interaction with the victim where she accused him of putting his hands around her neck. He says he was consoling her, and simply placed his hand on the back of her neck.

Closing arguments are set to begin at 2 p.m. and then the jury, made up of eight men and six women, will deliberate. A verdict is expected to come down either Thursday or Friday.