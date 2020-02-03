Closing arguments to begin in Trump impeachment trial

It’s the day after the Super Bowl, and the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is heading to the fourth quarter.

President Donald Trump together with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive at the White House, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Washington from a weekend trip at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Closing arguments will be delivered Monday by House managers and Trump’s defense team.

The entire matter is likely to be wrapped up by Wednesday, one day after Trump gives the State of the Union.

Trump’s ongoing saga about his dealings with Ukraine is coming to an end.

On Wednesday the Senate will vote on whether to convict him and remove him from office.

“I will never buy into the fact that people will do something that is politically expedient, and I certainly hope that our Democratic senators uphold the Constitution and protect our country,” said Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

A vote for acquittal is a near certainty. The republicans have a majority in the Senate, and some Democrats might join them as well.

Although trump says his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was “perfect” some supporters concede it could have been handled better.

“Generally speaking going after corruption would be the right thing to do, but he did it maybe in the wrong manner,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Critics say now the president will face another jury on Election Day 2020.

“We get to send a message at the ballot box that cheating, lying involving a foreign country in our own domestic politics, not to mention abuse of power more broadly and bad administration, that that’s not OK, that we can do better,” said Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff would not say whether the house plans to subpoena John Bolton.

The former national security adviser reportedly says in his upcoming book that president trump told him that U.S. security aid to Ukraine was dependent on investigations into democrats including presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

