Closures on West A, Saltillo, and Fletcher begin on Monday morning

Street closures will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, April 20 at these locations:

-West “A” Street between South Coddington Avenue and South Folsom Street will be closed for installation of a new larger diameter sanitary sewer across West “A” Street. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 8.

-Saltillo Road between South 14th and South 27th streets will be closed for pavement repairs. Access to businesses will be maintained but closed to through traffic. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 24.

-Fletcher Avenue between North 58th and North 70th streets will be closed for a phased rehabilitation project. Sections will be closed at various times for the removal of railroad tracks, concrete repairs, removal of the existing surface and placement of new asphalt. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 22.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures.

Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.