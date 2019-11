108 grams of cocaine, an AK-47, and $25,000 in cash was found during a drug bust in Lincoln.

LPD said a search warrant was served by the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force at 339 Fletcher Avenue on Monday.

Authorities were able to locate 108 grams of suspected cocaine, an AK-47 and a handgun, as well as 15.6 ounces of marijuana.

$25,069 in cash was also located.

Majdal Elias, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.