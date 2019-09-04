Cochlear implant clinic opens on UNL's east campus, is already changing lives

Three-year-old Kenzy Hampton's mom Kassy has been worried about her daughter's future way too many times for one year.

First, Kenzy was hospitalized with bacterial meningitis.

"It's been known to kill," Kassy Hampton said.

Then, after overcoming meningitis, they found out the illness left Kenzy unable to hear.

"I was terrified," Kassy said.

But Kenzy's future is getting brighter every day.

In part, because of a new hearing clinic that's the first of its kind in Lincoln. It specializes in Cochlear Implants.

"A cochlear implant is a device that we surgically implant under skin and the skull and it stimulates auditory nerve in order for people to hear when they've lost their hearing," Audiologist Joshua Sevier said.

Sevier is the director of the Cochlear Implant Clinic within the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Barkley Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic on UNL's East Campus.

Kenzy was one of his first eight patients to get an implant at the clinic since it opened in November 2018.

"Before this anybody that needed that has been driving to Omaha and there's a huge patient population in Lincoln," Sevier said.

Sevier said he has five more patients in the process of getting the implant and sees dozens more who already have the implant for regular check-ups.

The actual implantation of the devices still happen in Omaha. But the consultations, activation and follow-up appoints will happen in Sevier's office.

He said he never gets tired of activating the implants, that he cries every time.

"It's an incredible process seeing looks on their faces when they can hear again is pretty awesome," he said.

Kassy said when Kenzy's was activated she knew right away. Kenzy could hear you say her name again. That said, Kenzy still has a long road ahead of her. She will still need supports from speech therapists to catch up.

But Kassy knows, everything's going to be okay.

"I'd be afraid of what it would be like without her being able to hear," Kassy said. "A cochlear implant is an amazing thing."

If you think you or a loved one could benefit from a cochlear implant, reach out to Sevier's office at 402-472-2071.