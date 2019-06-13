Cody Park deer takes a stroll across North Platte

When Officer Matuszczak of the North Platte Police Department was patrolling near West 21st Street on Wednesday, he came across a deer which he knew was not native to Nebraska. He called Lyle Minshull, Director of North Platte Parks/Cemetery for the City of North Platte, right away.

Minshull met with the officer, but the Skia deer, native to China, was making her way across a field on the North side of town.

Minshull was confident she would make her way back to Cody Park. He says that historically, when animals sneak out, they make their way back because they know where their food is.

And she did. The doe was back home by morning, but not after causing several people to call in their sightings of the deer. Minshull attributes the deer's escape to a gate being left open on accident.