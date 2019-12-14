Cold and cloudy weekend with a chance of snow on Sunday

Saturday and Sunday will see significantly colder temperatures in the wake of a strong cold front that pushed through late Friday night. After morning temperatures began in the teens, afternoon highs level out in the mid and upper 20s with temperatures in the northeast struggling to make 20 degrees. Factor in the wind and it may feel like the single digits during the morning hours.

A disturbance brings snow chances primarily to the Sandhills into parts of Central Nebraska through the Tri-Cities during the day Saturday and into Saturday night with trace to 2" amounts possible. Some light snow may creep into the Lincoln area by Sunday morning.

The main wave of energy will eject out of the Western U.S impacting the Plains on Sunday into Monday. It will be stronger, and have more moisture to work with. There is still some uncertainty as to how this will evolve to suggest any definitive snow amounts. It appears the bulk of the snow will stay on the Kansas side of the border but the question remains how far north will the snow develop.

There is a hint that an area over Southeast Nebraska could see some accumulations in the 1-4" range through Monday morning. There remains some uncertainty as to how far north the snow will reach and what the travel impact will be for Southern Nebraska. Despite the uncertainty, where it DOES snow, travel will likely be impacted so get the latest forecast information if you have travel plans Sunday into Monday morning. Also be sure to download the 1011 Now Weather App to get the latest advisories and updated information.

A modest warming trend is expected into next week. The thermometer will hover through the 30s Monday and Tuesday, and then climb into the 40s through Friday.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and much colder. Highs range from the upper teens to mid 20s. North wind at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph. Wind chills into the single digits.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold. 30 percent chance of light snow showers. Lows range from the mid single digits northeast, to the lower teens elsewhere. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Some accumulations possible south. Highs in the low to mid 20s. East to southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.