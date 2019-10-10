Cold and windy weather moves through Nebraska

A strong cold front will move through the rest of Nebraska on Thursday bringing dramatically colder temperatures...gusty northerly winds...and a mix of precipitation is expected.

Once the front pushes into the area...precipitation chances should decrease...but a "moisture mix" will then be possible. Light rain may mix with light snow at times...especially in the colder air over northern and central Nebraska late in the afternoon...but even eastern Nebraska could see a wintry mix of precipitation by Thursday night into early Friday morning. Patchy freezing drizzle may also mix in at times...but no significant icing is expected at this time.

As high pressure builds in behind the front...northerly winds will continue to howl on Friday...even as skies turn mostly sunny as the day wears on. Unseasonably cold temperatures will continue with Friday morning lows in the 20s and lower 30s...and daytime highs in the 30s and low 40s. That gusty north wind will make it feel even colder. Overnight lows will again fall into the 20s and lower 30s Friday night...meaning that even if your area escapes the freezing temperatures of Thursday night...you will probably fall victim to the cold as we head into the weekend.

The weekend looks seasonably cool-but-dry...with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the 50s both days.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy, windy and cold with areas of drizzle or light rain showers. Steady temperatures in the 30s and lower to mid 40s. Wind chill values in the 20s and lower 30s at times. Northwest wind at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy and much colder...with a 30% chance for rain showers...freezing drizzle...and some light snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph...with gusts to 40 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Blustery and cold early in the morning...with some light lingering rain or snow showers early in Eastern Nebraska...then becoming mostly sunny...windy...and quite chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph...with gusts to 40 or 45 mph possible at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs in the upper 50s.