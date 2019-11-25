Cold weather brings snow potential

An upper level trough should develop in the Western United States Monday afternoon and evening. As it moves east Tuesday, an upper level low is expected to form over the Rockies. A surface low looks to form as well and both lows will move across the Plains Tuesday before exiting to the northeast Wednesday morning.

Snow is likely to develop in Western, Central and Northern Nebraska Monday night and continue through the day Tuesday. The snow will wrap up from west to east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. In Southeast Nebraska, rain and snow is possible late Tuesday morning through afternoon.

A change to all snow should take place from west to east late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. The snow would then wrap up late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At this time, snowfall accumulation of a trace to 3" is possible in Southeast Nebraska.

The Lincoln area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by early Wednesday morning. In Northeast and most of Central Nebraska, 3 to 6" of snow is possible. In much of the western part of the state, 6 to 10" of snow is possible. With north-northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph, visibility will be reduced Tuesday. Roads will likely be slick as well.

Part of Western Nebraska is in a Winter Storm Warning Monday evening to Tuesday evening. Much of Central and Northeast Nebraska is in a Winter Storm Watch from late tonight to Tuesday night.

Most of Wednesday looks to be dry. It will likely be chilly and breezy though.

An upper level disturbance should move through the area Thursday (Thanksgiving). There will be a chance of snow and rain.

Another upper level low and surface low are likely to move into and across the area Friday through Sunday. This will bring more chances for rain and snow. It should also be breezy. With a busy holiday travel week ahead, be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast. Also, download the 10/11 Now Weather App to stay on top of the weather wherever you go.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy and a bit cooler. Highs lower 50s to upper 50s. North-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with snow likely in Northern, Central and Western Nebraska. Mainly cloudy with rain changing to snow likely in Southeast Nebraska. Breezy with north-northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 30s.