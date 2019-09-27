College GameDay getting set up

The stage is set and the cameras are ready for College GameDay.

College GameDay set up outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln ahead of Saturday. (Source: KOLN)

1011 NOW got a behind-the-gates look at how ESPN prepares for game day.

Thursday was all about building the set. Crews had laid out the materials the day before and then in the morning they got to work putting it together.

There are three main sets, stage lights, camera rigs and a crew of about 65 working all day to piece it together.

Mike Ruhlman, College Gameday set manager, said "It's an early start. Our stage crew and stage hands will get here early in the morning and start building all the actual stages, setting up the decks, building the roofs. We have 2 jumbotrons that they'll construct."

After that technicians come in and run cables, build cameras and set up microphones. The crew worked until about 6 p.m.

But that doesn't mean they are done yet.

"While we're doing television on Friday, we're also kinda looking at the different shots and looking at where different things are happening during the show and spending most of Friday prepping for the show Saturday. So it's really a two-day process," said Ruhlman.

College GameDay will be going live periodically throughout the day Friday with College Football Live being filmed at 2 p.m.

After all that work, tear down only takes about four hours.